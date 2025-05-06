I was a bit perplexed when I heard there was a "banana belt" in Colorado. I knew we grew amazing peaches, and our wine area competes with the Napa Valley.

But, bananas? Like, Dole and Chiquita? Get outta here.

Unbeknownst to me, bananas don't have to grow in a location for it to be a banana belt.

That's not what's meant by "banana belt." Let me explain.

Where is Colorado's Banana Belt?

Maybe around the waist of the banana salesman? I'll see myself out.

The Arkansas River Valley's unique "climate" is why it's considered the banana belt of Colorado.

This includes the Salida, Buena Vista, Pueblo, and all those little burbs around that area.

Most specifically, it's the area east of the Continental Divide and below the Sawatch Ranges.

Colorado Banana Belt Locaion Google Maps loading...

What Makes Colorado's Banana Belt Happen?

It actually has to do with the type of climate an area observes. The region only needs to be slightly warmer than the relative area around it.

Why the Arkansas River Valley? Well, it's the way the air travels down the mountain slopes to the west of the area.

When the air is forced down, it compresses and warms. While it might not be a big leap in temperature, it's enough. This also results in less precipitation.

Read More: Royal Gorge Bridge: Must-Visit Location in Colorado's Banana Belt

This natural "phenomenon" also helps grow different vegetation, as well as a longer growing period.

Think of this unique climate the next time you head to Salida and Buena Vista, just another reason to visit some awesome Colorado towns.

