Clifton Colorado Library Invites You to ‘Beam Signing Celebration’

Crews are making progress on the new Clifton, Colorado library, and you're requested to share something of yours with the new library.

A public celebration is coming up in January 2023, and you're invited. Actually, you are going to be asked to contribute something to the library. They're not asking for money, time, or materials. What do they want?

Get our free mobile app

Public Celebration At The Clifton, Colorado Library

Mesa County Libraries shared a press release with details on a public beam-signing celebration. Have you ever heard of such a thing?

According to milfordpublicschools.com:

The last steel beam placed is a major milestone in the evolution of a building project. This milestone is commemorated by painting the beam white and having the steel erection crew, construction team, designers, owners and other dignitaries sign the beam for posterity.

You Are Invited

The beam-signing celebration at the Clifton Branch Library at 3270 D 1/2 Road is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Earlier In The Day

During the school day on January 20, 2023, students from Rocky Mountain Elementary School will visit the new library and sign the beam.

Sticking To The Schedule

The press release from Mesa Country Libraries states contractors are making steady progress on the new library, with the project sticking close to the original schedule. This new branch is scheduled to open in August 2023.

The Tradition Of "Topping Out"

Why sign a beam? In this day and age, events such as this are media and public relations events. If you go back in time a bit, the practice of "Topping Out" was a builders' rite traditionally held when the last beam was placed atop a structure. Wikipedia states, "The practice of "topping out" a new building can be traced to the ancient Scandinavian religious rite of placing a tree atop a new building to appease the tree-dwelling spirits displaced in its construction."

Why Not Sign?

Wouldn't it be enjoyable to sign something besides a check or a tax return? Personally, I wouldn't recognize my own signature if it didn't have a dollar figure written somewhere nearby.

Here's a chance to lend your signature to something that will benefit our community for decades to come. Given that it's a beam at the top of a structure, it's probably safe to say signatures will last for some time.

Grand Junction Colorado Recommends Reading These Books Are you in the middle of a good book? Would you like to find a great book to read? Book enthusiasts in Grand Junction, Colorado are reading these titles right now. If you're looking for your next adventure, these books come highly recommended by your friends and neighbors in Grand Junction.



The Most Famous People Grand Junction Went to High School With Who was the most famous person you graduated high school with? Did you know this person while in school? Scroll on to see some of the famous names you dropped. Some serious A-listers here. You may have gone to school with a celebrity and not even known it.