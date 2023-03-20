Classic Grand Junction Photos Found In an Album – Volume 5

Here's another round of classic Grand Junction, Colorado photos by the late Robert Grant. These were found in an album of prints labeled "Bob's Miscellaneous Black and White Photos."

These photos feature fascinating people and places in Grand Junction from the 1950s, 60s, 70s, and a few shots from the 80s.

Robert Grant Photos From Around Grand Junction - Chosen at Random

When my grandfather, Robert Grant, passed away in November 2000, I inherited his lifetime collection of photos, both prints, and negatives. From 2000 to 2019, my dad, Arlie Jordan, worked hard at digitizing these prints and negatives. When he died in 2019, I took over the job.

Grand Junction Colorado Photos

These images were pulled at random from an album of Robert Grant photos labeled "Bob's Miscellaneous Black and White Photos." While several of the images included the names of those pictured, almost none included the identity of all those in the image. In some cases, his handwriting was so bad it was almost impossible to make out the names.

In most cases, my grandpa, Robert Grant, would neglect to write information on the prints. The result: I have hundreds of thousands of prints and negatives with little to no information to go with them. His collection of photos fills countless boxes labeled "People Unidentified."

The Fear I Have About This Project

It's very important to me that these photos get in front of the public. They've been sitting in boxes and file cabinets since at least 1985, the year Robert Grant retired.

Looking back on my childhood, I can think of countless occasions when I would accompany my grandpa for a photo assignment. Every once in a while, it would happen - he would take a picture of someone who didn't necessarily want to have their picture taken. A few instances come to mind when the unwilling subject of a photo threatened to tear my grandpa's head off.

It is my sincere hope those who are featured here are agreeable to having their photos recirculated. To date, I've never heard one objection. Quite the contrary, most people are excited to see these faces again.

Keep Your Eyes Open for Familiar Grand Junction Colorado Faces

Like always with these galleries, look closely. It happens every time - I get emails from people saying they recognize someone in the photos. From time to time I get a message from someone saying they see themselves in one of the prints. Look sharp, you may see someone you know.

The project started out with photos found in a box labeled "Bob Grant Photos: People Identified." That is a gross exaggeration. Regrettably, Bob rarely wrote information on the prints. With that, we now have the process of putting the clues together to identify the people and places in the shots.

Robert Grant was the Chief Photographer at the Daily Sentinel from the 1940s up to the mid-1980s.

