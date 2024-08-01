Another Wildfire Breaks Out in Western Colorado

This is an ongoing story and we'll update the information as it comes in.

Colorado is in full-blown wildfire season with another wildfire breaking out in western Colorado.

The Bucktail Fire is currently burning in west Montrose County just northeast of Nucla. At 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, it's estimated to be burning close to 200 acres. Multiple agencies are assisting with firefighting.

Other Wildfires Burning in Colorado

This week has been bad news for wildfires in Colorado.

The Currant Creek wildfire started on Sunday, July 28 just outside of Cedaredge, Colo. This fire has burned close to 200 acres and is currently 20% contained.

The Alexander Mountain wildfire started on Monday, July 29 just west of Loveland, Colo. Currently, the biggest fire burning in Colorado is 8,089 acres burned and less than 1% contained.

Another Front Range fire started on Tuesday, July 30 near Boulder, Colo. The Stone Mountain fire has burned close to 1,320 acres and is nearly 20% contained.

Many counties around Colorado have enforced no burning bans, and issued red flag warnings due to the hot temperatures and dry weather we've been seeing.

Notices from Western Colorado Agencies About the Bucktail Fire

Montrose County Sheriff shared this image and information about the Bucktail fire. The agency is asking residents to steer clear of 25 Mesa Road and to look out for emergency vehicles.

San Miguel County Sheriff states that there are no structures currently in danger.