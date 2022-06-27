Best Summer Camping Spots Around Colorado

It's officially summer. Are you ready to get out and enjoy some of Colorado's best campgrounds? Here's a list of nine of the best summer camping areas in Colorado.

This list of Colorado's best summer camping areas comes courtesy of Trips Discover. Most of these are relatively small camping areas, some offering "tent only" camping. Some are located in fairly isolated parts of Colorado. If that's what you're looking for, then these might be the perfect sites for you.

Colorado Camping Locations You May Not Have Considered

When was the last time you visited Great Sand Dunes National Park? Personally, I'm a lifelong Colorado resident but haven't visited the Sand Dunes in more than 30 years. As I recall, it was awesome. The Pinyon Flats Campground offers panoramic views of the area, along with sand-boarding and sand-sledding,

Did you know that Great Sand Dunes National Park has been officially recognized as a Dark-Sky Park? If you're looking for clear skies, peace and quiet, and a chance to do a little stargazing, this might be your best bet.

Just Down The Road

For those in Western Colorado, take a look at how many of these sites are within a two-hour radius of your location. Let's say the weekend is approaching and you have a day off. Most of these sites are perfect for tent camping. You won't need a tremendous amount of time to prep for your trip. This could be your chance to get away from it all, even if for just one day.

Colorado Camping on the Cheap

We're forking over big bucks for record-breaking gas prices. I, for one, have no desire to haul a camper for 1,000 miles, hoping to squeeze out eight miles to the gallon. How about a quick two-hour drive to Sunshine Campground in Telluride. It's a tent-only campground, complete with water, grills, picnic tables, and vault toilets. What more could you want?

Don't Let Summer Pass You By

Summer won't last long. As you know, many campgrounds in Colorado are open year-round. Yes, winter camping offers its fair share of fun. When it comes to summer camping, though, try to take advantage of those campgrounds offering miles of hiking, biking, four-wheeling, and in some cases, one of which is on this list, water activities.

Hiking the Baron Lake Trail on Colorado's Grand Mesa You'll need to bring your Deep Woods Off mosquito repellant and some long sleeves as we hike the beautiful Baron Lake Trail on the Grand Mesa near the Deep Ward Lake campground. This hike will take just under two hours to complete and is a beautiful place to enjoy an easy walk around the lakes.