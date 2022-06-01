It's June, and things are really starting to heat up in Grand Junction, Colorado. Check out the amazing concert lineup coming to the Amp at Las Colonias Park.

Summer 2022 will prove to be one of Grand Junction's best concert seasons ever. There's something for everyone this summer and fall at the Amp.

Get our free mobile app

Upcoming Shows at Grand Junction Colorado's Amp at Las Colonias Park

How about these last two weekends in Grand Junction? Cody Johnson, followed by Jake Owen and then Travis Tritt. Wow! That's yesterday's news. What's next at the Amp at Las Colonias Park?

The Month of June 2022

Here are a few examples of what's in store for us at the Amp for the month of June 2022:

Parker McCollum

ZZ Top

Boz Scaggs

That's barely a dent in the lineup. Country music, Rock, legends, and more will find their way to Grand Junction in June.

What About Those Who Aren't Into Music

I've heard rumors about people who don't enjoy music. I've never met one of them, but it's my understanding they are out there. Well, if that's you, there are acts other than music coming to the Amp. Comedy acts including Ron White and Jim Gaffigan will be coming to the Amp at Las Colonias in 2022.

All Of This And More To Come

Check out the gallery below and you'll see the lineup for the Amp for 2022. Keep in mind that while this list is current as of June 1, 2022, new shows are booked at the Amp all the time. Keep a close eye on their website and stay in the loop with this year's shows.

Grand Junction Colorado's The Amp at Las Colonias Park Lineup for 2022 Check out the amazing lineup coming to the Amp at Las Colonias in Grand Junction, Colorado. The gallery below includes shows from June 5, 2022 through October 16, 2022.

Grand Junction Colorado's Concert Bucket List According to You We asked which country artists are on your bucket list of live acts to see in concert.