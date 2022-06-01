Awesome Summer 2022 Lineup for Grand Junction Colorado’s Amp at Las Colonias
It's June, and things are really starting to heat up in Grand Junction, Colorado. Check out the amazing concert lineup coming to the Amp at Las Colonias Park.
Summer 2022 will prove to be one of Grand Junction's best concert seasons ever. There's something for everyone this summer and fall at the Amp.
Upcoming Shows at Grand Junction Colorado's Amp at Las Colonias Park
How about these last two weekends in Grand Junction? Cody Johnson, followed by Jake Owen and then Travis Tritt. Wow! That's yesterday's news. What's next at the Amp at Las Colonias Park?
The Month of June 2022
Here are a few examples of what's in store for us at the Amp for the month of June 2022:
- Parker McCollum
- ZZ Top
- Boz Scaggs
That's barely a dent in the lineup. Country music, Rock, legends, and more will find their way to Grand Junction in June.
What About Those Who Aren't Into Music
I've heard rumors about people who don't enjoy music. I've never met one of them, but it's my understanding they are out there. Well, if that's you, there are acts other than music coming to the Amp. Comedy acts including Ron White and Jim Gaffigan will be coming to the Amp at Las Colonias in 2022.
All Of This And More To Come
Check out the gallery below and you'll see the lineup for the Amp for 2022. Keep in mind that while this list is current as of June 1, 2022, new shows are booked at the Amp all the time. Keep a close eye on their website and stay in the loop with this year's shows.