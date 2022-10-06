Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of

Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money.

According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.

66 Ranch is The Name and Good Times are the Game

The 153-acre ranch was built in 2013 and served its current owners Kevin and Christine McCoy of Kansas, well for almost a decade.

Kevin says that the property was envisioned as an "easily managed gentleman’s ranch" but now pushing 60, the off-season vacation ranch is no longer needed.

Perfectly Located on Colorado's Western Slope

66 Ranch is just seven miles away from Meeker, and just a few hours drive from Aspen, Vail, and Steamboat Springs.

It's secluded enough for peace and solitude, but also not too far away if you're looking for more action.

Enough Room for Anything and Everything

The massive ranch has a 4-acre still-water pond and also runs 1 mile along both banks of the White River. The 7,000-square-foot luxury barn-dominium style home includes 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The primary suite is located on the ground floor offering privacy from the other 3 bedrooms which are located upstairs.

Also located on the property is a guesthouse with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. One of the barns has even been transformed into a party barn with plenty of room for fun. There's a bar located inside the house as well as the party barn.

Keep scrolling to see this mesmerizing ranch:

