Did you know being a kid can be dangerous?

One thing we all have in common is the fact that we once were kids. If we are still living, that means we survived all the rough-housing, the pranks, the fights, the accidents, the 'dangerous' toys, and the foolish stuff we did when mom and dad weren't around.

There's Always Room For Disaster

Even when we weren't doing stupid stuff, there was always the possibility that something bad could happen. It's just how life is. I think I was one of the lucky ones. I never suffered any broken bones - only a few stitches here and there.

Did You Play With Those Dangerous Lawn Darts?

I grew up playing lawn darts - a game that was banned from stores 35 years ago mainly because a little girl was killed by a stray dart. The darts have a sharp, solid, pointed end so it will stick in the ground. A misplaced dart certainly could do some damage. In fact, back in the day, over a period of eight years, 6,100 people had reportedly been to the emergency room with injuries related to lawn darts.

Zane Mathews Zane Mathews loading...

A Look Into Grand Junction's Past

Recently, I asked listeners to weigh in on the topic of 'dangerous' toys we played with as kids. The list included stuff like BB Guns, darts, and trampolines - each having a certain element of danger. Other toys on the list, like the classic Etch-A-Sketch, maybe had a perceived danger that really wasn't staked in reality. Some of these will make you laugh.

14 Dangerous Toys From Grand Junction's Past Do you remember that"you'll shoot your eye out" toy that gave your mother untold grief every time you pulled it out? Scroll through the gallery below for a look at the "dangerous" toys we played with as kids - and survived.

