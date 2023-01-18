PHOTOS: Look at Dangerous Road Conditions All Over Colorado

Colorado woke up to some nasty weather this morning. Many Colorado locations were still under a winter storm warning during the early hours of Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Take a look at the driving conditions on roads all over the Centennial State.

Thanks to cotrip.org, you can access cameras posted on roadways all over the state. As a courtesy, we'll save you a little wear and tear on your clicking finger and provide a gallery of images of road conditions all over Colorado.

Get our free mobile app

Colorado Snowfall For January 17-18 2023

The National Weather Service offers the following snow totals for these communities in Colorado:

Arapahoe Park: 6.7 inches

Arvada: 3.8 inches

Aspen Park: 4.9 inches

Aspen Springs: 3 inches

Aurora: 4.4 inches

Bailey: 4.3 inches

Bergen Park: 3.5 inches

Bethune: 5.8 inches

Boulder: 5.6 inches

Breckenridge: 6.5 inches

Broomfield: 6 inches

Buckhorn Mountain: 6.4 inches

Burlington: 3 inches

Castle Pines: 3.2 inches

Castle Rock: 3.8 inches

Cedar Cove: 5 inches

Chatfield Reservoir: 3.3 inches

Commerce City: 5.5 inches

Conifer: 5 inches

Copper Mountain: 7 inches

Crescent Village: 4.8 inches

Cripple Creek: 3 inches

Columbine: 4 inches

Denver (downtown): 5 inches

Denver International Airport: 8.6 inches

Durango: 6 inches

Eaton: 4.6 inches

Eldora: 8.5 inches

Elizabeth: 6.7 inches

Edgewater: 3.5 inches

Erie: 5.9 inches

Estes Park: 3.6 inches

Evans: 5 inches

Evergreen: 3.5 inches

Fairplay: 6.2 inches

Federal Heights: 4.5 inches

Florissant: 4 inches

Fort Collins: 6.5 inches

Foxfield: 5.3 inches

Frederick: 5.5 inches

Frisco: 3.8 inches

Greeley: 5.5 inches

Greenwood Village: 5 inches

Gould: 2 inches

Highlands Ranch: 3.2 inches

Holyoke: 5.9 inches

Horsetooth Mountain: 5.7 inches

Julesburg: 8.5 inches

Kassler: 4.9 inches

Ken Caryl: 5.5 inches

Kit Carson: 2 inches

Lafayette: 5 inches

Lakewood: 3.8 inches

Laporte: 4.5 inches

Littleton: 3.5 inches

Lone Tree: 3.8 inches

Longmont: 6 inches

Loveland: 7 inches

Marshall: 4.6 inches

Mishawaka: 7 inches

Montrose: 5 inches

Monument: 2.3 inches

Mountain View: 3.3 inches

Niwot: 4.5 inches

Northglenn: 5.3 inches

Nunn: 6 inches

Pagosa Springs: 10 inches

Parker: 5.3 inches

Pinecliffe: 4.5 inches

Ponderosa Park: 7 inches

Sheridan: 3.5 inches

Sterling: 4.5 inches

The Pinery: 3.8 inches

Timnath: 5.1 inches

Thornton: 4.2 inches

Virginia Dale: 7 inches

Vona: 4 inches

Westminster: 4.3 inches

Windsor: 4.5 inches

Winter Park: 9 inches

Woodland Park: 4 inches

Wray: 5 inches

Driving In Colorado Can Be An Adventure

With snow totals like those above, driving from point A to point B in Colorado can be an adventure in and of itself. If you've ever driven I-70 over the passes, you know this all too well.

At 11:49 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, COTrip.org reports a total of 24 "Critical Incidents" in Colorado.

How Bad Is It?

Well, that's ultimately a matter of opinion. If you're curious, or if your day includes travel plans, take a quick look at the gallery below. You'll see images captured earlier this morning, each providing precise conditions from locations across Colorado.

LOOK: Road Conditions Around Colorado For the Morning of January 18 2023 Winter weather has officially rolled into Colorado. You haven't experienced Colorado until you've driven down the divide during a winter storm. Fortunately, CDOT offers access to cameras all over the state. You can access these cameras and check out road conditions at any time.

Just how bad was Colorado this morning? Take a look at interstates and roads all over Colorado for the morning of January 18, 2023.

Grand Junction & Western Colorado Snow 1940s and 50s - Robert Grant Photos Snow has fallen in Western Colorado! Let's take a look back to Grand Junction and Western Colorado of the 1940s and 50s with these Robert Grant photos.