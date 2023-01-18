PHOTOS: Look at Dangerous Road Conditions All Over Colorado

Colorado woke up to some nasty weather this morning. Many Colorado locations were still under a winter storm warning during the early hours of Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Take a look at the driving conditions on roads all over the Centennial State.

Thanks to cotrip.org, you can access cameras posted on roadways all over the state. As a courtesy, we'll save you a little wear and tear on your clicking finger and provide a gallery of images of road conditions all over Colorado.

Colorado Snowfall For January 17-18 2023

The National Weather Service offers the following snow totals for these communities in Colorado:

  • Arapahoe Park: 6.7 inches
  • Arvada: 3.8 inches
  • Aspen Park: 4.9 inches
  • Aspen Springs: 3 inches
  • Aurora: 4.4 inches
  • Bailey: 4.3 inches
  • Bergen Park: 3.5 inches
  • Bethune: 5.8 inches
  • Boulder: 5.6 inches
  • Breckenridge: 6.5 inches
  • Broomfield: 6 inches
  • Buckhorn Mountain: 6.4 inches
  • Burlington: 3 inches
  • Castle Pines: 3.2 inches
  • Castle Rock: 3.8 inches
  • Cedar Cove: 5 inches
  • Chatfield Reservoir: 3.3 inches
  • Commerce City: 5.5 inches
  • Conifer: 5 inches
  • Copper Mountain: 7 inches
  • Crescent Village: 4.8 inches
  • Cripple Creek: 3 inches
  • Columbine: 4 inches
  • Denver (downtown): 5 inches
  • Denver International Airport: 8.6 inches
  • Durango: 6 inches
  • Eaton: 4.6 inches
  • Eldora: 8.5 inches
  • Elizabeth: 6.7 inches
  • Edgewater: 3.5 inches
  • Erie: 5.9 inches
  • Estes Park: 3.6 inches
  • Evans: 5 inches
  • Evergreen: 3.5 inches
  • Fairplay: 6.2 inches
  • Federal Heights: 4.5 inches
  • Florissant: 4 inches
  • Fort Collins: 6.5 inches
  • Foxfield: 5.3 inches
  • Frederick: 5.5 inches
  • Frisco: 3.8 inches
  • Greeley: 5.5 inches
  • Greenwood Village: 5 inches
  • Gould: 2 inches
  • Highlands Ranch: 3.2 inches
  • Holyoke: 5.9 inches
  • Horsetooth Mountain: 5.7 inches
  • Julesburg: 8.5 inches
  • Kassler: 4.9 inches
  • Ken Caryl: 5.5 inches
  • Kit Carson: 2 inches
  • Lafayette: 5 inches
  • Lakewood: 3.8 inches
  • Laporte: 4.5 inches
  • Littleton: 3.5 inches
  • Lone Tree: 3.8 inches
  • Longmont: 6 inches
  • Loveland: 7 inches
  • Marshall: 4.6 inches
  • Mishawaka: 7 inches
  • Montrose: 5 inches
  • Monument: 2.3 inches
  • Mountain View: 3.3 inches
  • Niwot: 4.5 inches
  • Northglenn: 5.3 inches
  • Nunn: 6 inches
  • Pagosa Springs: 10 inches
  • Parker: 5.3 inches
  • Pinecliffe: 4.5 inches
  • Ponderosa Park: 7 inches
  • Sheridan: 3.5 inches
  • Sterling: 4.5 inches
  • The Pinery: 3.8 inches
  • Timnath: 5.1 inches
  • Thornton: 4.2 inches
  • Virginia Dale: 7 inches
  • Vona: 4 inches
  • Westminster: 4.3 inches
  • Windsor: 4.5 inches
  • Winter Park: 9 inches
  • Woodland Park: 4 inches
  • Wray: 5 inches

Driving In Colorado Can Be An Adventure

With snow totals like those above, driving from point A to point B in Colorado can be an adventure in and of itself. If you've ever driven I-70 over the passes, you know this all too well.

At 11:49 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, COTrip.org reports a total of 24 "Critical Incidents" in Colorado.

How Bad Is It?

Well, that's ultimately a matter of opinion. If you're curious, or if your day includes travel plans, take a quick look at the gallery below. You'll see images captured earlier this morning, each providing precise conditions from locations across Colorado.

