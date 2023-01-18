PHOTOS: Look at Dangerous Road Conditions All Over Colorado
Colorado woke up to some nasty weather this morning. Many Colorado locations were still under a winter storm warning during the early hours of Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Take a look at the driving conditions on roads all over the Centennial State.
Thanks to cotrip.org, you can access cameras posted on roadways all over the state. As a courtesy, we'll save you a little wear and tear on your clicking finger and provide a gallery of images of road conditions all over Colorado.
Colorado Snowfall For January 17-18 2023
The National Weather Service offers the following snow totals for these communities in Colorado:
- Arapahoe Park: 6.7 inches
- Arvada: 3.8 inches
- Aspen Park: 4.9 inches
- Aspen Springs: 3 inches
- Aurora: 4.4 inches
- Bailey: 4.3 inches
- Bergen Park: 3.5 inches
- Bethune: 5.8 inches
- Boulder: 5.6 inches
- Breckenridge: 6.5 inches
- Broomfield: 6 inches
- Buckhorn Mountain: 6.4 inches
- Burlington: 3 inches
- Castle Pines: 3.2 inches
- Castle Rock: 3.8 inches
- Cedar Cove: 5 inches
- Chatfield Reservoir: 3.3 inches
- Commerce City: 5.5 inches
- Conifer: 5 inches
- Copper Mountain: 7 inches
- Crescent Village: 4.8 inches
- Cripple Creek: 3 inches
- Columbine: 4 inches
- Denver (downtown): 5 inches
- Denver International Airport: 8.6 inches
- Durango: 6 inches
- Eaton: 4.6 inches
- Eldora: 8.5 inches
- Elizabeth: 6.7 inches
- Edgewater: 3.5 inches
- Erie: 5.9 inches
- Estes Park: 3.6 inches
- Evans: 5 inches
- Evergreen: 3.5 inches
- Fairplay: 6.2 inches
- Federal Heights: 4.5 inches
- Florissant: 4 inches
- Fort Collins: 6.5 inches
- Foxfield: 5.3 inches
- Frederick: 5.5 inches
- Frisco: 3.8 inches
- Greeley: 5.5 inches
- Greenwood Village: 5 inches
- Gould: 2 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 3.2 inches
- Holyoke: 5.9 inches
- Horsetooth Mountain: 5.7 inches
- Julesburg: 8.5 inches
- Kassler: 4.9 inches
- Ken Caryl: 5.5 inches
- Kit Carson: 2 inches
- Lafayette: 5 inches
- Lakewood: 3.8 inches
- Laporte: 4.5 inches
- Littleton: 3.5 inches
- Lone Tree: 3.8 inches
- Longmont: 6 inches
- Loveland: 7 inches
- Marshall: 4.6 inches
- Mishawaka: 7 inches
- Montrose: 5 inches
- Monument: 2.3 inches
- Mountain View: 3.3 inches
- Niwot: 4.5 inches
- Northglenn: 5.3 inches
- Nunn: 6 inches
- Pagosa Springs: 10 inches
- Parker: 5.3 inches
- Pinecliffe: 4.5 inches
- Ponderosa Park: 7 inches
- Sheridan: 3.5 inches
- Sterling: 4.5 inches
- The Pinery: 3.8 inches
- Timnath: 5.1 inches
- Thornton: 4.2 inches
- Virginia Dale: 7 inches
- Vona: 4 inches
- Westminster: 4.3 inches
- Windsor: 4.5 inches
- Winter Park: 9 inches
- Woodland Park: 4 inches
- Wray: 5 inches
Driving In Colorado Can Be An Adventure
With snow totals like those above, driving from point A to point B in Colorado can be an adventure in and of itself. If you've ever driven I-70 over the passes, you know this all too well.
At 11:49 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, COTrip.org reports a total of 24 "Critical Incidents" in Colorado.
How Bad Is It?
Well, that's ultimately a matter of opinion. If you're curious, or if your day includes travel plans, take a quick look at the gallery below. You'll see images captured earlier this morning, each providing precise conditions from locations across Colorado.