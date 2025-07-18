The wildfire situation in western Colorado is starting to show signs of improvement as containment efforts increase.

However, the wave of wildfires continues to challenge crews across western Colorado. As of this morning, here's what we know so far.

Now 15,286 acres with 34% containment, up from 9% two days ago. Firefighters are deploying helicopters and air tankers to suppress hot spots and reinforcing fire lines near Highway 141.

Pre‑evacuation notices remain in effect along Forest Roads 406–409, with full evacuation still in place near Divide Forks and Gateway.

Holding steady at 2,274 acres with 24% containment. Crews are focused on perimeter mop‑up, particularly around afternoon lightning‑prone areas.

At 4,227 acres with 14% containment. Black Canyon National Park remains closed, Highway 347 is shut at US‑50, and the Bostwick Park community remains evacuated.

Aerial and ground crews are deploying structure protection along the southwest border.

New blaze at ~310 acres; containment is still 0%. Mandatory evacuation for a one‑mile radius around CR 309; pre‑evacuation for a two‑mile radius.

The Cottonwood Park Rodeo Grounds is hosting livestock evacuees.

Burning across the Utah–Colorado border near Paradox, the Deer Creek Fire has scorched approximately 15,819 acres (about 1,746 acres in Colorado) and is 11% contained.

Cool overnight weather and round‑the‑clock efforts have slowed its spread.

Road closures include Colorado 90, Rimrocker Trail at Q13, Good Road at Buckeye Reservoir, and X2 Road.

Evacuations and pre‑evacuation notices persist for affected properties.

