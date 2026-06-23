UPDATED AT 4:41 p.m. Tuesday, June 23:

Evacuation Orders Lifted as Fire Reaches Full Containment

The Reeder Mesa Fire is now fully contained.

Officials announced at 3:29 p.m. that firefighters successfully stopped the fire's spread and all evacuation orders have been lifted. Residents who left their homes during the incident have been cleared to return.

The fire prompted a large response from agencies across Mesa County, including ground crews and firefighting aircraft, after several structures were reported to be threatened and evacuations were ordered for residents within a one-mile radius of the fire.

Authorities thanked firefighters, partner agencies, and community members for their cooperation throughout the response.

While the immediate threat has passed, crews may remain in the area to monitor conditions and address any remaining hot spots.

Grand Junction, Colo Tuesday, June 23 @ 3:03 p.m.: Fire crews from multiple agencies continue battling a wildfire on Reeder Mesa after several structures became involved and evacuations were ordered Tuesday.

The fire, reported near 7803 Reeder Mesa Road, prompted a large response from local, county, state, and federal firefighting resources as crews worked to slow its spread in dry conditions.

Multiple Agencies Respond

The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to assist with the fire alongside Mesa County Fire Authority, Central Orchard Mesa Fire, East Orchard Mesa Fire, Palisade Fire Department, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office Wildland Fire Team, and the Bureau of Land Management.

Firefighting aircraft were also called in to support suppression efforts from the air.

Officials reported that several structures were involved and that the fire was actively spreading as crews arrived on scene.

Evacuation Order Issued

Residents within a one-mile radius of the fire were ordered to evacuate as firefighting operations intensified.

Authorities noted that some residents outside the evacuation area may have also received emergency notifications. Anyone unsure whether their property is affected is encouraged to monitor official updates and follow instructions from emergency personnel.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles and aircraft to operate safely.

Google Maps Reeder Mesa Fire

Firefighters Make Progress

According to an update from emergency officials, firefighters have established a wet line around the south end of the fire as containment efforts continue.

The incident remains active, and crews are expected to stay on scene while working to strengthen fire lines and protect nearby structures.

Read More: Why Colorado Fire Restrictions Matter More Than Ever

Emergency Alerts Available

Mesa County residents are also being encouraged to sign up for address-based emergency alerts. The notification system provides updates about emergencies and incidents that may affect homes, workplaces, or neighborhoods throughout the county.

Officials say these alerts can provide critical information during rapidly changing situations such as wildfires, evacuations, and other emergencies.

More information is expected as firefighting operations continue on Reeder Mesa.