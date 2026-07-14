Steamboat Ski Resort fired up the snow guns in July. No, this isn't some ski town prank pulled by people who miss powder days.

Those giant machines usually spend their lives making winter happen. This time, they were trying to stop summer from getting worse.

Snowmaking in July Looks Wrong Until It Doesn't

The Fishhook Fire didn't care that Rabbit Ears Pass was supposed to be thinking about wildflowers and mountain bikes, not flame lines and evacuation plans.

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The lightning-caused fire started Sunday afternoon about a mile southeast of Steamboat Ski Resort, close enough to get everyone's attention but not close enough to turn the whole mountain upside down. The resort's answer was a little unusual: fire up 41 snow guns.

In the middle of July.

In 90-degree heat.

The same machines that normally cover Steamboat's slopes in that fluffy manufactured snow suddenly became a giant sprinkler system aimed at keeping vegetation wet around Tomahawk and Spike trails and near Rendezvous Lodge.

(If you've ever stood next to a snow gun in January, you know those things are basically industrial-strength weather machines. Turns out they have a second career.)

The Mountain Wasn't Making Snow. It Was Buying Time.

The idea isn't as strange as it sounds.

During the 2025 Rock Fire, Tamarack Resort in Idaho used snowmaking equipment to soak vulnerable terrain and create wetter conditions around ski areas threatened by flames. The physics are pretty simple. Dry forest burns. Wet forest has a much harder time joining the party.

And in Colorado, where a dry thunderstorm can turn a quiet afternoon into a smoke column visible from 50 miles away, every advantage matters.

The Fishhook Fire was burning on Forest Service land about 1.5 miles north of Highway 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass. By Tuesday morning, the fire had grown to more than 230 acres, with crews still working to map the full perimeter.

Read More: Stay Up-to-Date with All of Colorado's Wildfire Information

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Steamboat had to adjust quickly. Upper mountain access was closed, events were canceled, and some resort employees were displaced while crews worked the fire.

This is the strange new rhythm of mountain life. The same slopes that bring tourists chasing champagne powder in January are also places that need protecting when July decides to turn the thermostat and the forest into a chemistry experiment.

The snow guns weren't making winter.

They were reminding everyone that around here, summer has become something you have to fight for.

See Stunning Photos of Colorado's Snyder Mesa Fire Throughout the Snyder Mesa Fire, Grand Valley listeners shared photos showing towering smoke columns, glowing ridgelines, aircraft battling the flames, and the wildfire's impact on communities west of Grand Junction. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams