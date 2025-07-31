As July wraps up, western Colorado is in for more awesome summer weather. By that, we mean afternoon thunderstorms, gusty winds, lingering wildfire smoke, and, you guessed it, more risk of fires.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction is warning that storm activity is building again and critical fire weather conditions remain in place.

Here's what you need to know heading into the weekend.

Thunderstorms Return Today for Much of Western Colorado

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, especially across the central mountains and San Juans.

These storms may bring gusting winds close to 40 miles per hour. Chances of lightning and small hail could accompany moderate to heavy downpours.

Storm chances are highest in western Colorado. This could lead to good sleeping temps as storms will mostly die off after sunset. A stray shower or two could linger overnight.

Fire Weather and Smoke Remains in the Areas

Dry, gusty winds and low humidity won't be helping the already difficult fire conditions. These will likely continue into early next week, especially Monday and Tuesday.

Smoke from regional wildfires will continue to hang over the area, reducing visibility and air quality at times. Expect hazy skies for the next few days.

Looking Ahead at Western Colorado Weather

Friday: Drier air moves in. Fewer storms are expected, but a few could still pop up in the mountains.

Saturday through Early Next Week: Rain chances drop dramatically. Highs could be up to 10 degrees above normal. Fire danger ramps up again with dry, windy afternoons.

