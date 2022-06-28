Hiking the Baron Lake Trail on Colorado’s Grand Mesa
The amazing hiking trails on top of the Grand Mesa have been clear from snow for a couple of weeks now. The time of year has arrived when this amazing area is yours to explore.
Over the weekend I headed up to the area around Deep Ward Lake Campground for a hike on the Baron Lake Trail. If you are looking for a nice easy walk around the lakes and campgrounds this is the perfect trail to consider.
Take the 3 Mile Trail to Baron Lake on the Grand Mesa
The trail to Baron Lake is right next to the Deep Ward Lake Picnic area located on Ward Way just off Baron Lake Road. Park in the parking area that overlooks Deep Ward Lake. The Baron Trail is just across the road opposite Deep Ward Lake.
The Biggest Challenge on this Hike is the Mosquitoes
You won't have to deal with scrambles or elevation gains on the Baron Lake Trail, but you will need to keep up a brisk pace to avoid the very hungry swarms of mosquitoes near the lakes. A long sleeve sun hoodie and some deep woods off will go a long way on hikes in this area.
Bring Your Fishing Pole
Every place you look along this trail is a great place to cast a line. Use this trailhead to move down the far side of Alexander Lake to Baron Lake. You can then head south to the Reed Reservoir or North to Eggleston Lake. Scroll on to see the Baron Lake Trail.