Hike to the Colorado River in Loma's Beautiful McDonald Creek Canyon

Western Colorado is full of beautiful hikes that show off the Grand Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, and the McInnis Canyon Recreation Area. What about hikes that show off the rivers?

Hikes that show off the Gunnison and Colorado Rivers are great routes to consider in the spring while the temps are still in the 70s. One of the best hikes that show off the Colorado River is the 4-mile out-and-back trail through McDonald Creek Canyon. This trail is found in Colorado's Rabbit Valley near the Utah state line.

Exploring Colorado's Rabbit Valley

Between Loma and the Colorado/Utah state line is a beautiful place called the Rabbit Valley. Trails here include Colorado's Trail through Time, the Rabbit Ear Trail, McDonald Creek Canyon, and Rabbit Trails 1 through 8. This is the perfect area to hike in the spring as some of these trails will feel like an oven by July and August. The pinyon/juniper landscape is accented by a view of the La Sal Mountains off in the distance.

Where is the Kokopelli Trail System?

Colorado's mighty Kokopelli trail is a 142-mile multi-use trail that runs from Loma, Colorado to Moab, Utah. There are tons of trails, picnic areas, bathrooms, and a few shelters back here. You'll also find a few great hiking trails woven in between all the areas for bikes, dirt bikes, and OHVs.

Where is McDonald Creek Canyon?

McDonald Creek is one of the places you'll find Freemont Indian rock art in the Grand Valley. Exit I-70 at mile marker 2 to access the Rabbit Valley. Follow Rabbit Valley Road to the parking area of your choice, or take it all the way to the McDonald Creek Canyon parking area. It's a dirt road. if you make a wrong turn you'll end up on an OHV trail and have some serious rock climbing to contend with so scout out your route, or plan to hike all the way back on foot.

Scroll on to see the trailhead and photos of the amazing view of the Colorado River that not many people get to see.

