Well, we're finally getting rid of the heat.

Of course, we're replacing it with the possibility of flash flooding and debris flows. Because apparently August around here doesn't believe in moderation.

Moisture is increasing across Western Colorado and eastern Utah, and Wednesday through Friday is shaping up to be a much wetter stretch than we've seen lately.

Western Colorado Could Start Getting Wet Today

A system moving through the west shoved the big heat dome east, opening the door for monsoonal moisture into the region.

Today, the air should be saturated all the way down to the surface. That means widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with rain becoming increasingly likely, especially in the higher elevations.

And this time, we're not just talking about a few raindrops and a bunch of wind.

Watch Out Colorado: Thursday Could Get a Little Sloppy

Thursday is currently looking like the wettest day of the bunch, with moisture and storm coverage expected to peak.

That also means Thursday carries the highest threat for heavy rain, flash flooding and debris flows.

Burn scars are particularly vulnerable, so if you're headed into the mountains, pay attention to the forecast. A storm that drops a lot of rain in a short period doesn't care whether your weekend plans were already made.

Read More: Colorado's Worst Tornadoes Will Blow You Away

Thankfully, Western Colorado Will Finally Cool Down

The good news is the thermometer is finally going in the right direction.

Temperatures should be close to normal Wednesday before dropping to around 10 degrees below normal by Friday. Overnight temperatures will also settle closer to normal, which should make sleeping a whole lot more pleasant.

So yes, we're trading the furnace for thunderstorms. Honestly, I'll take it.

Just keep an eye on those storms. This time around, some of them could actually produce enough rain to matter.

The Highest Wind Gusts Recorded Each of the Past 25 Years in Colorado See which days have brought the strongest winds to Colorado for each of the past 25 years.