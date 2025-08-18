Western Colorado is starting the new week with unseasonably hot and dry weather, but forecasters say relief may be on the way.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction reports that monsoonal moisture could return by Thursday, bringing better chances for rain after a stretch of sunshine and high fire danger.

Heat and Dry Air Dominates Western Colorado Early This Week

Kicking off the week, we'll see afternoon highs running around five to 10 degrees above what we'd normally see for mid-August. The skies will stay mostly clear with very low humidity.

We could see a stray mountain storm along the Divide this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Any storms that do pop up may produce gusty winds up to 45 mph and dry lightning.

Monsoon Moisture May Return to Western Colorado

We're sure the chances are growing that monsoon moisture will move in later this week. However, Tuesday and Wednesday are still hot and mostly dry, though isolated storms could pop up over the San Juans.

Looking forward past Wednesday, moisture begins to filter north, helping fuel afternoon and evening storms. Something that area drastically needs.

Friday into the weekend holds a better chance of rain across the region, with precipitation levels expected to climb back to normal for this time of year.

All in all, you should expect more heat and dry conditions through midweek before a possible shift toward stormier, wetter weather by the weekend.

