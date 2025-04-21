If you've lived in the Grand Junction area long enough, you've probably heard about the infamous legends that "haunt" the Grand Valley.

Apparently, there are a few more spooky legends that can be added to the list.

What Legends + Lore Should Grand Junction, Colorado, Residents Be Aware Of?

Most native residents of Grand Junction and the surrounding towns know all of these legends. If you're just moving here, you'll want to be in the know since they could affect you.

Regardless, they're great conversation starters for your next Grand Valley party.

Read More: The Ute Tribespeople Believed in Strange Stories + Legends

KEEP SCROLLING: For the Telling of the Grand Mesa Thunderbirds

The Grand Valley Curse

Photo of a jar of sand for the grand valley curse Photo by Mishaal Zahed on Unsplash loading...

Let's start with the most famous of all, the Curse of the Grand Valley. According to the legend, the Ute Indians placed a curse on the Valley when the white man started to develop the area. The legend states:

... mong other things, that no person born in the valley may leave permanently unless a small amount of sand is collected from the Grand Mesa, Bookcliffs, Colorado National Monument, and/or the junction of the Gunnison and Colorado rivers.

Luckily, if you've transplanted here, you're in the clear. Your children born here, yeah, they may have an issue.

Ask anyone, and they'll tell you that this one is the real deal, Holyfield.

The Thunderbirds of the Grand Mesa

We're not talking about the F-16s we see at the airshow every once in a while. These are the mythical creatures that call the Grand Mesa their home.

⬇️SCROLL: To See the Haunting of the Grand Junction Elks Lodge

The legend is told as follows:

The Epic Tale of Colorado's Grand Mesa Thunderbirds The Utes shared the legend of the Grand Mesa Thunderbirds with their young. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

The Haunting of The Grand Junction Elks Lodge #575

Photo of the Grand Junction Elks Lodge #575 Google Street View loading...

According to area stories --you know how those go-- the Elks Lodge was built on top of old brothels and saloons. Because of this unlucky placement, some people say they hear ghostly footsteps, a woman sobbing late at night, and old, forgotten patrons clicking glasses together.

We Have Video of a Ghost at the St. Regis Center in Grand Junction

The Elks Lodge is a popular ghost tour in Grand Junction that you can take if you think you're brave enough.

The Ghost of St. Regis in Downtown Grand Junction

The St. Regis building in downtown Grand Junction has always been a popular hangout. So much so, some people never want to leave even after the end of their lives.

The St. Regis building was built in 1892 and remodeled in 1904 as the Grand Hotel. It was renamed the St. Regis Hotel in 1908 and became one of Grand Junction's first cocktail lounges by 1936.

As you can see in the video above and below, someone caught a ghost on camera around 2018.

10 of Colorado's Most Popular Myths and Legends If you are on the hunt for myths and legends the good news is you will not have to go far to find them in Colorado. All four corners of the state are filled with their own local legends and eerie encounters.