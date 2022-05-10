Unsettling Things Found at Notoriously Haunted Colorado Cemetery
A cemetery in Colorado is not only notorious for being haunted, but it is also full of things that many would consider a bit unsettling.
Where is Colorado's Central City Cemetery?
The cemetery is called the Central City cemetery and is located near the gambling towns of Central City and Black Hawk north of I-70. Here we see where it is located in relation to the state of Colorado:
Why is Colorado's Central City Cemetery So Notorious?
The Central City Cemetery is definitely notorious in the state of Colorado. Many believe the cemetery to be extremely haunted and scary stories about the cemetery have been floating around for many years.
The cemetery is also the resting place of many members of the Freemasons secret society which in itself is shrouded in secrecy, adding another element to its notoriety.
What Unsettling Things Have Been Found at Colorado's Central City Cemetery?
Explorers of haunted and abandoned places in Colorado took a recent trip to Central City Cemetery and found some unsettling things.
First of all, there was a lot of vandalism in the forms of toppled over headstones and headstones that had been removed from their burial sites.
In addition, there is a small building on the property in which the explorers found what appears to be an outhouse style toilet as well as a pile of discarded flowers that once decorated graves.
In addition, some of the Freemason imagery on the tombstones resemble pentagrams, which is not something one wants to see coincide with graves.