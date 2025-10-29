We want to give our business community a quick heads-up. Someone claiming to represent a company called “Public Broadcast Group” has been reaching out to local businesses, saying they’re selling advertising on our radio stations.

Let’s make this crystal clear: they are not affiliated with us in any way.

They do not represent Townsquare Media in Grand Junction or Montrose, Colorado, and they do not have permission to use our station names or logos.

What's the Scam That's Being Pulled?

Unfortunately, this kind of thing happens from time to time. Scammers are pretending to work with trusted local media brands to trick business owners into buying fake advertising packages. They might sound professional or even drop real radio station names, but don’t be fooled.

If someone contacts you claiming to sell ads for any Townsquare Media radio stations and something feels off, trust your gut. Don’t share payment details or personal information until you verify it with us directly.

We take pride in the real relationships we’ve built with local businesses. When you advertise with us, you’re working directly with our in-house sales and content teams, the same people you hear on the air, see at community events, and know by name.

If you’ve been contacted by “Public Broadcast Group” or have any questions, please reach out to Jon Ingram at jon.ingram@townsquaremedia.com. We’re happy to confirm what’s real and make sure you’re protected.

