Take A Virtual Tour of Tiny Grand Junction, Iowa

The state of Iowa is littered with small farming towns including one called Grand Junction. It is significantly different than Grand Junction, Colorado.

Grand Junction, Iowa is located about an hour northwest of Des Moine, the largest city in the state. The population of Grand Junction is normally around 725 - except on the weekend when everyone makes their run to the big city.

Comparing Iowa to Colorado

There's really nothing notable about Grand Junction, Iowa. It's one of a myriad of small towns that dot the Iowa countryside - a huge contrast to Colorado. Iowa, with a population of about 3.5 million has over 900 towns, compared to the 271 towns in Colorado that add up to more than 5.6 million people.

What Will  You Find In Grand Junction, Iowa?

The town of Grand Junction, Iowa isn't large, but it does have a post office, a public library, a town park, a hotel with tanning beds, a cute little coffee shop, three churches, and several farm-related businesses. You won't find any stoplights - and most likely nobody's sleeping overnight in the town park.

The Junction of Railroads Not Rivers

While Grand Junction, Colorado gets its name from the confluence of two rivers, Grand Junction, Iowa gets its name from the junction of the Keokuk and Des Moines and Chicago and Northwestern Railroads. Like so many other towns in Iowa, the nation's leader in corn production, Grand Junction is surrounded by cornfields.

A Virtual Tour of Grand Junction, Iowa

In the past, I've written about towns called Grand Junction in Michigan and Tennesee, but I was curious about Grand Junction, Iowa. I would like to invite you to join me on a virtual tour of this small farm town in central Iowa. The chances of you visiting Grand Junction, Iowa are somewhere between slim and none so you might as well take just a moment for a quick virtual tour.

