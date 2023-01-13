Dine with Stuffed Animals at One of Colorado’s Oldest Restaurants

Colorado is full of history and fortunately, some of the state's earliest manmade landmarks, stores, restaurants, and attractions are still around.

One of these historic places that is still standing and operating is not just unique for the fact that it's one of the oldest restaurants in the state, but because of what else is in the restaurant gazing upon you while you enjoy your meal.

Keep scrolling to check out Colorado's legendary Buckhorn Exchange Steak House.

Colorado's Historic Buckhorn Exchange

The Buckhorn Exchange is located right in the heart of downtown Denver at 1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204, where it has been sitting and operating since 1893. The restaurant was first opened by Henry H. Zietz, affectionately known as "Shorty Scout," a name he allegedly got from Native American legend Chief Sitting Bull.

The restaurant's walls are definitely the most noticeable thing about the establishment as they are covered with stuffed animals. In fact, it has been estimated that there are over 500 pieces of taxidermy in the restaurant, most of which are nearly 100 years old.

Over the years, countless celebrities have enjoyed meals at The Buckhorn Exchange, including comedian Bob Hope, astronaut Scott Carpenter, and former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Teddy Roosevelt, and Ronald Reagan.

The Buckhorn Exchange is also home to the state of Colorado's very first liquor license, which is still in its possession, along with numerous antique firearms and the aforementioned hundreds of pieces of taxidermy.

Take a virtual tour of the oldest restaurant in Denver, Colorado, The Buckhorn Exchange:

