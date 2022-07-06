Help Stuff the Bus with School Supplies for Mesa County District 51 Students

Summer may feel like it just started in Colorado, but the first day of school is really not that far away. Nobody wants to think about going back to school yet, but we can start thinking about ways we can help Grand Junction students get ready for the year ahead.

While lots of kids are out enjoying summer activities the many angels who look out for them are coming together right now to start gathering school supplies and donations for District 51 students in Mesa County. Stuff the Bus is back, and our chance to help our community is underway.

What is Stuff the Bus?

The first day of school for most District 51 students is coming up on Wednesday, August 10th. Townsquare Media's family of radio stations partners with Mesa County Valley School District 51 each year to help put school supplies in the hands of students who can not otherwise afford them. A bus from the Student Transportation of America is parked inside the Mesa Mall at Clock Court so the public can drop off bags of school supplies at the bus. The windows of the bus are open, just walk right up and toss your donations inside.

You can also make a cash donation to help District 51 purchase school supplies for students if you are unable to shop and run supplies over to the mall. A simple cash donation can be made through the D51 Foundation. Cash donations will be used to buy specific items needed at each school in the district.

Who Benefits from the Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive?

Did you know that almost half the students from District 51 households qualify for free lunches or a reduced-price meal plan? This means that so many students are also in a tight spot when it comes to being able to purchase their own supplies for class. Our amazing teachers in the Grand Valley often go into their own pockets to help bridge the gap. Stuff the Bus helps these students and teachers alike.

What School Supplies are Needed This Fall?

Help Mesa County students get the supplies they need. https://d51foundation.org/stuff-the-bus/ loading...

If you are able to help shop for students this year here is a list of supplies that are needed for the upcoming school year:

* #2 pencils

* colored pencils

* markers

* crayons

* notebooks

* notebook paper

* graph paper

* glue sticks

* scissors

* rulers

* pocket folders

* 3-ring binders

* erasers

Stuff the Bus would not be possible each fall without the amazing people at Grand Valley Pediatrics at Community Hospital, Student Transportation of America, Mesa County Valley School District 51, and the D51 Foundation.

Look for the bus at Clock Court located in the Mesa Mall. Your help means so much to our students and to the community. Please consider getting involved. The more people we have making donations means more chances for each student to have what they need to succeed in the classroom.

