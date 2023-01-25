Why Was Grand Junction High School Protesting Last Week?

If you found yourself driving past Grand Junction High School last Friday, January 20th, you likely noticed a rather large group of students outside holding signs in what appeared to be a protest.

Now, a few days after the protest, we know much more about why the students were protesting as well as the troubling situation that inspired it.

Grand Junction Colorado Students Protested Last Week

We've come to learn that, yes, the group of students outside of the high school on the corner of 5th Street and Kennedy Avenue, were in fact protesting after participating in a walkout.

Students were holding signs that read things like, "Stop Oversexualizing Minors," "End Rape Culture," "Protect the Students," "Believe ALL Victims," and "Stop Rape."

So what came about that inspired this walkout and all of these concerning phrases written on the students' signs?

Why Were Grand Junction High School Students Protesting?

I found myself driving past the group of students protesting this past Friday and was able to read one of their signs which read, "Stop Oversexualizing Minors" and couldn't help but wonder to myself what was going on.

Now, it's been made clear that the protest was inspired by allegations against one of the teachers at Grand Junction High School of inappropriate actions toward female students. One student at the protest said that there were numerous alleged victims, each female and that more and more students were coming forward as time went on.

As of this time, it appears that an internal investigation is taking place by the school and that in the meantime, the teacher has been put on administrative leave.

