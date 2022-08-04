A bus load of school supplies is on its way to Mesa County schools thanks to another amazing Stuff the Bus campaign in Grand Junction.

Amazing Response From the Community For Stuff the Bus

We have been doing Stuff the Bus for a lot of years in Grand Junction and I never cease to be amazed at the response we get from the community. Thanks to Student Transportation of America we somehow manage to squeeze the bus inside Mesa Mall and wait for it to fill up with school supplies.

It sounds simple - but there are a lot of moving parts to the Stuff the Bus campaign and we just couldn't do it without our great partners like the District 51 Foundation. Angela Christensen is the Executive Director for the foundation and is very appreciative of everybody's efforts.

Many of us can remember the excitement at the start of a new school year when you'd get to go purchase new school supplies. Unfortunately, many of the students in our community can't afford new school supplies. Thankfully with the support of our community and especially TownSquare Media and Mesa Mall, most of our students are able to start off the school year with the new school supplies they need."

Unstuffing the Bus At Mesa Mall

We wrapped up the Stuff the Bus campaign this week with the annual un-stuffing of the bus and the distribution of school supplies to Mesa County elementary and middle schools. Financial donations are going to the high schools for supplies they need. We had a great turnout of volunteers to unstuff the bus and we just want to give a big thank you to everyone who donated and our great partners including Mesa Mall, D51 Foundation, Student Transportation of America, and Grand Valley Pediatrics.

Stuff the Bus 2022 Another successful Stuff the Bus campaign is in the books as the Townsquare Media family of radio stations and partners collected a ton of school supplies for Mesa County schools. Here's a look at the big un-stuffing of the bus at Mesa Mall.

