Got the Munchies? A Unique Pizza Joint is Expanding in Colorado

Most people consider Colorado a sanctuary for cannabis which is most likely why so many businesses seek to cater to a very specific clientele.

According to a press release, Stoner's Pizza Joint is expanding in Colorado with 2 more locations coming soon.

What is Stoner's Pizza Joint?

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a quick-service pizza franchise with locations across America. Stoner's was founded in 2013 and was originally headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

It's actually pretty ironic that the franchise's initial headquarters were in South Carolina, as cannabis is completely illegal there. The quick-service pizza franchise was purchased in 2018 and is now headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Despite its humble beginnings in the south where the legality of cannabis is far and few between, the pizza joint has grown quickly with tasty pies that don't hurt the wallet.

Stoner's Pizza Joint Finds Its Place in Colorado

Stoner's opened its first Colorado location and 23rd national location on October 4, 2021, in Denver. A year has passed since its launch in Colorado and now the quick-service pizza franchise is expanding with two new locations.

"We are thrilled to be opening our 2nd and 3rd location in the Denver market after a successful launch last year," said Jason Goetz of JG Restaurant Group, a multi-unit franchisee.

The reception of our brand in the community has been amazing and we look forward to serving the greater Denver market this year!

Stoner's Pizza Joint Locations

It appears that Stoner's Pizza Joint has found a home in Colorado. Here are the current and future locations:

6460 E. Yale Avenue, Denver, CO in the Yale Retail Center

in the Yale Retail Center 4565 E. Colfax Ave , Denver, CO

, 7456 S. Simms St. #2, Littleton, CO

Stoner's Pizza Joint is known for its specialty pizzas, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, hickory-smoked chicken wings made daily in-house, freshly prepared salads, and freshly baked desserts.

