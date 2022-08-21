A 400-pound black bear has been shot and killed in Steamboat Springs after breaking into a home in search of food according to KDVR.

The incident occurred on early Saturday morning when the homeowner woke up to find a bear in his home. The homeowner shot the bear multiple times before the male bear collapsed and died at approximately 2 a.m. The bear gained entry into the home by opening the lever doorknob.

A spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Rachel Gonzalez said:

Steamboat, that area, they've been dealing with bears getting into homes all summer long

Gonzalez also added:

It's not impossible that this bear learned the behavior from another bear

People that shoot and kill bears in self-defense is a rare occurrence in Colorado. However, the homeowner did have a legal right to shoot the bear in the home if they felt threatened.

Colorado's bear population is estimated to be around 12,000. During the summer months, bears breaking into homes and cars seems to be a normal part of life in many mountain communities that share habitat with the wildlife population.

Residents of Steamboat Springs as well as other mountain towns have been warned to lock doors and windows, remove bird feeders, and place trash in bear-proof bins.

Source: KDVR

