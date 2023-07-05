No AC in Your Colorado Home? Stay Cool With 3 Three Tips

Many of us have experienced this situation before being trapped in a house during the scorching middle of summer, torn between the decision to open the windows. Is it cooler outside? Or is it cooler inside?

Whichever way you look at it, there's no way you'll turn your oven on.

The Colorado sun is unforgiving, and its blistering rays make your home unbearable. 52% of homes in Colorado do not provide air conditioning. My house does not have air conditioning. Thankfully, over the years, I have come up with some tips and tricks to alleviate my discomfort. Here are three tips to help you out so you aren't miserable.

USE A MANHATTAN SPRINKLER

woman taking shower manhattan in background Canva loading...

My family refers to taking a shower as a Manhattan Sprinkler. Why? I have no idea.

The idea is that when it is way too hot outside you need to keep your core temperature low. If you jump in the shower or take a quick bath, the water will draw heat away from your skin and lower your core temperature.

It is essential to say that you should NOT use cold water. I know you're thinking that I just contradicted myself. But you should take a cool shower and not a cold one. When your shower is too cold, your body will try to produce more heat. So make sure to find a balance.

Taking a cool shower or bath is a great way to cool down during a heat wave. The water will help to draw heat away from your skin and lower your core temperature.

MAKE A SWAMP COOLER

swamp cooler TikTok: @tayallday1992 loading...

If you're looking for a way to stay cool on hot days without breaking the bank, a swamp cooler is a great option. With a little bit of effort, you can make your DIY swamp cooler which will help you stay cool and comfortable all summer long.

Here is how you can make a swamp cooler:

Drill holes in the sides of the bucket.

Put a few small towels over the holes and tape them down.

Place the fan on top of the bucket.

Fill the bucket with cold water and ice.

Turn on the fan.

Here is an advanced swamp cooler if you want to take it to the next level.

EAT A HOT MEAL - I'M NOT KIDDING

hot soup Canva loading...

It's summer, shouldn't we be eating popsicles and foods that cool us down? Sure, there are benefits to that, but research shows that you might want to do the opposite.

This works because it helps regulate your body temperature. Eating hot foods can increase your body temperature, which can lead to sweating. Sweating helps to cool the body down.

My grandparents made me eat hot soup in the summer. I hated it. But I promise you that it works. Give it a shot.

