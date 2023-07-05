Huge Patriotism: Do You Know About Colorado’s Biggest U.S. Flag?

Whether it be the 4th of July, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, or Patriots Day, there's one place in Colorado where the U.S. flies "large and in charge."

Many businesses like to fly the U.S. flag outside of their establishment to show their American pride, but have you seen this one in Denver? Of course, the capital of Colorado would be the location of the state's largest.

Colorado-U.S.-Flag Canva.com loading...

You'd have to assume that Betsy Ross would be impressed by the size of this U.S. flag that flies above Highway 6, just west of I-25 in Denver. The original United States flag had 13 stars and 13 stripes, and had dimensions of 30' x 42'; that sounds fairly large, but it's definitely smaller than this one (or the several) that this business in Denver has.

While staying in Denver for a concert, my hotel was located off Highway 6 and Federal in Denver. Traveling along Highway 6, I couldn't miss the huge U.S. flag that is on the north side of the road, right before you get to Federal.

Colorado-U.S.-Flag Google Maps loading...

If you look towards the bottom right of the photo you'll see the sign for Time Plumbing Heating & Electric, the business that is home to the flagpole and its several (yes, there are more than one) U.S. flags.

Colorado-U.S.-Flag Google Maps loading...

HOW BIG ARE THE FLAGS?

According to 9News, their two smaller ones are 30' x 60' and the large one is 45' x 80'.

HOW TALL IS THE FLAGPOLE?

To be able to fly such large flags, you definitely need a tall flagpole; Time's flagpole is 154 feet tall.

Colorado-U.S.-Flag Google Maps loading...

According to Time's website, the flags are dedicated:

..to all military personnel, past and present, who have sacrificed their lives for our great nation.

