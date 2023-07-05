Denver Nugget Yokic’s Humbleness Gets Made Fun of In Glorious Video

You can say a lot of things about Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets: MVP, NBA Finals Champion, Serbian, father, husband; one of the most-loved things about Nikola is how humble he is.

A Tik Toker performer has put together a great parody of how Nikola shrugs off any accolades during press conferences. While the questions thrown at this "Nikola" are far-fetched, you can absolutely see Jokic answering them the way the performer does.

The performer does a great job of nailing Yokic's accent, for sure. He must have watched at least of few of his press conferences, as well, to come up with not only the "questions" but the "ah, shucks" attitude.

PREMISES IN THE VIDEO

Nikola scores every point in the game, while also having 35 assists.

Nikola saves a fan from choking on a pretzel, while also nabbing three rebounds.

Nikola carries every fan to safety when a fire breaks out.

Michael Porter Jr. almost makes a 3-pointer.

Nikola has one extra gift for everyone before leaving the press conference.

In the video, "Nikola" is very "no big deal" about all the things that make him so great, while being super excited for Michael Porter Jr., which tracks, as Nikola is always supportive of his teammates.

It's a great video highlighting how very humble Nikola Jokic is when it comes to his basketball talents. He'll go down as one of the best to ever play the game and one of the most likable humans that the sport could hope for.

