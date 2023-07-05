LOOK: Your Cat Can Legally Sign Marriage Licenses in Colorado
My girlfriend recently sent me a video on TikTok of a couple getting married in Denver. I saw the couple at first and rolled my eyes. But three seconds in I was hooked. Why? Because a cat was a legal witness at their wedding.
We have cats in our household. Honestly, I think this is a hilarious idea and I would love to do it when I get married. However, there is no way I am ever getting one of my cats to leave the house.
A couple in Denver made headlines when they had their cat Momo be a legal witness at their wedding. While this may seem strange to some, others think it is a hilarious and unique way to include their furry friends in their special day.
This purrfect video shows a couple getting ready to sign their marriage license. The bride and groom grab their cat Momo, stamp its paw in ink and press it on their marriage license.
Since the video was posted, it has racked up millions of views. Colorado is not the only state that allows your four-legged best friend to see you say "I do".
23 states let your pet be a witness for marriage certificates.
CAN YOUR CAT ACTUALLY BE A WITNESS AT YOUR COLORADO WEDDING?
100%. In fact, any animal can be a witness. So grab your pet guinea pig if you want. Colorado law doesn't specify what can or can not be a witness. Colorado does not require any witnesses thus you can have any witness you would like.