The average cost of a DUI in Colorado is $13,500. That is a lot of money compared to the cost of an Uber. That does not seem to deter enough people from getting behind the wheel after drinking.

The summer months are when law enforcement seem to see the most impaired driving and have even dubbed them the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer." In Larimer County, 40 percent of traffic fatalities occurred during the three months between Memorial Day and Labor Day in 2017.

Yikes. That will make you think. To help combat that title, an organization called No DUI Larimer is aiming to prevent impaired driving heading in the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

No DUI Larimer says their "coalition and campaign was born out of the need to address the problem of impaired driving in our community. The goal is to prevent driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances by increasing community responsibility for safe and responsible driving."

This holiday weekend No DUI Larimer is encouraging you to "Make the Call" and get a sober ride home, or be the sober ride for someone else.

This project is a joint effort between law enforcement, government agencies, alcohol and cannabis retailers, local nonprofits, and community members, working together to encourage the general public to “Make the Call” to end impaired driving.

And get this, there are $10 Uber Credits Available Statewide for the Holiday Weekend.

CDOT says a $10 ride credit will be available to residents statewide and can be redeemed using code SAFE4JULY in the Uber app; this offer will be available from now through July 5 at 11:59 p.m.