New Specialty Grocery Store Opens On North Ave. In Grand Junction

Attention Grand Junction, Colorado shoppers. A new specialty grocery store has opened on the 1000 block of North Avenue, across from Colorado Mesa University.

This small store is open for business and ready to serve. Take a quick look at what they offer.

Open For Business In Grand Junction, Colorado

The next time you head out for groceries, stop by Euromart at 1059 North Avenue Unit 1 in Grand Junction. After a brief conversation with the owner, it was learned the business officially opened on Tuesday, November 29.

Items You'll Find At This New Grand Junction Store

I dropped in today, Friday, December 9, 2022, to check the place out. The smartly laid-out shopping space consists of:

bread

frozen items

coffee (yes, coffee!!!)

teas

crackers

canned meats

jarred goods

cheese

potato dumplings

Pierogi

candies

cookies

condiments

and hundreds of other items I can't even pronounce, let alone explain what they are.

I walked around the store playing "investigative reporter." For the most part, I was able to snap a few photos while simultaneously freaking people out.

Public Feedback After One Week

Looking at some of the chatter on social media, customers are excited by the idea of a business filling this particular niche. One visitor commented on Nextdoor, "I'm astonished by the selection they have." Via the same site, another resident commented, "It's great to see this new kind of diversity in Grand Junction."

When To Shop

According to the sign in the front window, Euromart is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.

Welcome To The Neighborhood

If you're at all like me, you get excited anytime you see an ambitious entrepreneur launch a new business. This one appears to have hit the ground running. According to their Facebook page, Euromart is a "women-owned" business serving Western Colorado. The next time you engage in a grocery-getting adventure, add an extra stop to the itinerary and visit this new Grand Junction business.

