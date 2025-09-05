Doomscrolling on TikTok during the evening hours can lead to some haunting videos.

What we found the other night on the Colorado Mesa University campus really made us say, "WTF is going on in Grand Junction?!"

Judging by the videos we've found, it appears that a couple of students must be really bored when they're not in class.

Um, Sir, You Shouldn't Do That There

Uh ... that's not a bathroom!

Obviously, we know (at least hope) that this person isn't really relieving himself in a fountain on the Colorado Mesa campus. It still gives us the heebie jeebies.

The TikToker who goes by the name of cmupisser has a few videos on his channel, "urinating" on popular features around campus. They taunt that nobody will catch them, even calling out a user going by the cmupisser.hunter, but we couldn't find that account.

Think this bad, wait until you hear about this next one.

Now They're Really "Baiting" Students Around Campus

For this next TikTok user, you're going to need a tissue or two. You'll see why after you see their name, mesamasterbaiter, and what they are doing around the CMU campus.

Again, we hope, HOPE this isn't real. It can't be, right?!

We don't even want to picture this, so we'll let you visit their channel to see the horror.

Just a Bit of Fun on the Colorado Mesa University Campus

All in all, these possible students are just engaging in some fun videos to make people laugh, say WTAF, and who are these hidden kids?

We get it, college is hard (that's what she said) and stressful, so you need a way to relieve (pun intended) yourself from the day-to-day.

It's college, you're supposed to have fun and find yourself.

