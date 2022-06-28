A Detailed History of Grand Junction Colorado’s University

Grand Junction's University has been a part of the Grand Valley since 1925 when it began as a Junior College with about 40 students.

Today, it is known as Colorado Mesa University with an enrollment of over 10,000 students who call Grand Junction home. Below we will take a closer look at the history of this institution, the ways it has expanded, and some of its accomplishments along the way.

Colorado Mesa University Began as a Junior College in 1925

Colorado Mesa University started in 1925 as a Junior College with a few dozen students. The institution was renamed Mesa College in 1937. In 1974, Mesa College began offering baccalaureate programs. The school was renamed again in 1988 when it became Mesa State College. They introduced their first Master's Program in 1996 and continued to expand the campus and the number of enrolled students. In 2011, the school's board of trustees and the State of Colorado renamed the college Colorado Mesa University.

A Timeline of Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado

1925 - Grand Junction's Junior College opens with 39 students.

- Grand Junction's Junior College opens with 39 students. 1937 - Grand Junction Junior College was renamed Mesa College.

- Grand Junction Junior College was renamed Mesa College. 1974 - The school's first baccalaureate programs are made available.

- The school's first baccalaureate programs are made available. 1977 - The CMU Alumni Association was founded in 1977.

- The CMU Alumni Association was founded in 1977. 1988 - Mesa College is renamed Mesa State College

- Mesa College is renamed Mesa State College 1996 - Mesa State College offers its first Masters's Program

- Mesa State College offers its first Masters's Program 2005 - Western Colorado Community College Opens

- Western Colorado Community College Opens 2011 - Board of Trustees and the State of Colorado rename Mesa State College Colorado Mesa University.

Expansion of Colorado Mesa University in Western Colorado

By 2005, the school created a two-year open-admission division called Western Colorado Community College. WCCC gave students a chance at a technical certificate or an associate's degree. CMU also opened a branch campus in Montrose, Colorado, with the main facilities located in the heart of Grand Junction, Colorado.

A Look at Colorado Mesa University Athletics

Keep an eye on the athletic community of CMU in Grand Junction. This school has a fantastic history as a strong contender as a member of the NCAA Division II and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks have been the winners of over 90 conference and regional titles. CMU has nearly 30 teams that compete in intercollegiate sports at the junior and varsity level.

