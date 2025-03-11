A group at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo. has drawn vast criticism from the invitation of a known white supremacist speaker.

Leadership at the university stated they have a tough decision to make over the controversial speaker but will allow the demonstration of free speech as is.

Who is the Controversial Speaker Coming to Colorado Mesa University?

The Western Culture Club at Colorado Mesa Univeristy invited John Marshall to speak on campus.

John Taylor is the editor and founder of American Renaissance, a website that's known for publishing white supremacist content and ideology. While Taylor says he's not a white supremacist or racist, he believes in "race-realism." He describes himself as a white advocate.

Taylor and his American Renaissance have been tied to the likes of the Klu Klux Klan, neo-Nazi groups, and other far-right groups.

What Colorado University Leadership is Saying About the Event

The president of Colorado Mesa University, John Marshall, stated he had a tough decision when it came to "allowing' such a controversial speaker on campus. He says that it's not in the university's interest to "platform" or "deplatfom" speakers invited by students groups and faculty.

Marshall does have a message for the students who invited the speaker, and those who intend to attend the event:

For the students inviting him, my hope for you is that you are able to carefully listen and critically examine his arguments and that you come to see the vileness of his views as you progress through your educational journeys. For those students who choose to attend, I believe it's the opportunity of your life to peacefully and respectfully demonstrate kindness, goodness, manifest our campus values, and to carefully deconstruct his dehumanizing ideas.

Marshall also stated:

I, for one, plan not to attend his speech but I do plan to be there to peacefully and respectfully demonstrate our values.

Students on the campus of Colorado Mesa University are saying they plan to protest the controversial speaker.

