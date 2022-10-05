Photos from Grand Junction Colorado’s High School Band Showcase

Several Grand Junction and Western Colorado high school marching bands came together to literally knock it out of the park. Take a look at eight area school marching bands performing at last night's Grand Valley Showcase at Stocker Stadium.

To say the performances were extraordinary would be a major understatement. The production value alone was unbelievable, to say nothing of the musical elements. Take a look at 78 images from the October 4, 2022 event.

Amazing Western Colorado High School Marching Bands

The Grand Valley Showcase featured marching bands from:

Grand Junction High School

Central High School

Fruita Monument High School

Olathe High School

Delta High School

Montrose High School

Palisade High School

Colorado Mesa University

Incredible Event at Stocker Stadium

There have been a number of marching band events in recent history. The October 4 presentation of the Grand Valley Showcase had one quality that separated it from the others, namely... it was dry. There was no rain to be found last night, Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Feel Good Story of the Week

On a side note, in addition to the extraordinary music, choreography, and production, this event featured an element that should make everyone feel good. In addition to the hard-working and dedicated students, one could not help but notice the dozens of parent volunteers. Watching families working together for an event such as this was enough to brighten everyone's week.

Check Out The Images Below

While marching band events have been around for decades, in recent years they've taken on a few more artistic elements. Look at the gallery below, and examine the extraordinary use of color. The production quality of these bands, including uniforms, flags, banners, etc., was nothing short of remarkable.

The gallery below features 78 images from last night's show. They are in no particular order. Take a good look. You're bound to see someone you recognize.

Grand Valley Showcase - Western Colorado Marching Bands October 4, 2022 On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction hosted seven Western Colorado high school marching bands in one extraordinary event. The Grand Valley Showcase featured high school students from Olathe, Delta, Montrose, Palisade, Central, Grand Junction High School, Fruita, Monument, and Colorado Mesa University.

In no particular order, here's a look at 78 photos from the event. Do you recall your high school putting on performances with this level of production value? Check out the vibrant colors and elaborate uniforms. It goes without saying the music was excellent. Add to that the excellent productions, not to mention the state-of-the-art lighting at Stocker Stadium, and you have a magnificent visual presentation.





