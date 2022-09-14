Tour The 10 Least Expensive Apartments in Grand Junction Colorado

Are you searching for an apartment in Grand Junction, Colorado? Check out the least expensive rentals on the market as of September 14, 2022.

The word on the street is the housing market is starting to take a turn. With that in mind, I would like to present the ten least expensive rentals on the market in Grand Junction.

Finding a Rental In Grand Junction, Colorado

Fortunately, there are a number of rentals, apartments, and studio apartments currently available in Grand Junction.

Even with the market skyrocketing out of control, there are still studio apartments in town for under $500 per month. That's not to say there are a ton of them, but they do exist.

While none of these scream "cheap," they are the least expensive options available at this time.

Interesting Things To Note

You may be a bit shocked to discover how many properties don't require a deposit. Looking back to my years as a renter, I seem to recall every property requiring a deposit, usually an amount equal to a month's rent.

Even more interesting would be the number of rentals allowing pets. Some require extra rent and a deposit, but interestingly, some don't. Take a look.

The Least Expensive In Grand Junction

Every unit on this list provided by Realtor.com rents between $445 and $850. While they're anything but cheap, they are the most affordable in town. On a positive note, the current least expensive unit at $445 is a $50 improvement over a few months ago. Earlier this summer I did a similar post, and at that time, the most affordable unit in Grand Junction wanted $490 per month.

Please check out the description of each property. You find some of the prices include utilities, in some cases, even high-speed internet. All listings in the gallery below are conveniently located with easy access to downtown Grand Junction, Colorado Mesa University, and North Avenue area businesses.

