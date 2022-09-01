What’s Up with these Skilled Gaming Places in Grand Junction?
There's a good chance you've been driving around Grand Junction and passed by one of the city's many 'skilled gaming' establishments and wondered what exactly that place is.
What are Grand Junction's Skilled Gaming Places?
There are currently at least eight skilled gaming places in Grand Junction city limits. According to Google, these are currently Grand Junction's skilled gaming arcades:
- Jack Jeebs Skilled Gaming - 348 North Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501
- The Fishin Hole Adult Skilled Gaming - 756 North Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501
- Video Game Underground - 755 North Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501
- RAPTORS - 326 Main St., Grand Junction, CO 81501
- Back to the '80s Arcade - 2962 North Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81504
- Red Raiders Arcade - 1059 North Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501
- Charlie Chedda's - 2830 North Ave. C3, Grand Junction, CO 81501
- Skill Wheel - 2892 North Ave. A, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Despite being called arcades, and one with a name similar to Chuckie Cheese, these places aren't for kids. Essentially, they're like mini-casinos where patrons play games for money, similar to gambling.
They are typically open during the same hours as a typical bar, opening their doors in the late afternoon and closing well into the overnight.
Also similar to a bar, many skilled gaming establishments serve alcohol as well as other refreshments.
What Do People Say About Grand Junction's Skilled Gaming Places?
Believe it or not, there are quite a few people in the Grand Junction area that are big fans of skilled gaming establishments. Many reviews found on Google are positive, although, naturally, some people have gotten the wrong idea about what these places actually are and assumed that they were for children, which they are definitely not.
Now that you know a little more about these skilled gaming places in Grand Junction, take a look at each of them, where they're located, and some of the reviews they've gotten lately:
