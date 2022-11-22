The holiday shopping season is here and there is no bigger shopping day than the day after Thanksgiving.

Peace and Calm In the Black Friday Madness

After cooking for three days, hosting, and cleaning up from the Thanksgiving feasts and gatherings, somehow the madness of Black Friday shopping is a welcome reprieve and retreat for many holiday shoppers. These are the people that find peace and calm in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the holiday shopping frenzy. According to TopCashBack.com, 78% of Americans plan to shop on Black Friday.

Black Friday is a special day because all of the retailers are trying to get a jump on the competition. There is a lot of competition for your Christmas shopping budget - and every store wants to lure you in and get their share of your Christmas cash. There are doorbuster bargains, hourly sales and savings, and "once-in-a-lifetime opportunities" you dare not miss out on.

Look Out For the Letdown

As much as diehard shoppers anticipate this day, the letdown can be extreme. At the end of the day, there can be heartache and disappointment. You spent way more money than you planned, or you missed out on one of those amazing doorbusters - even though you got up middle of the night in an effort to get a place near the front of the line. It's possible that you found the Black Friday sales were really nothing more than a mirage - and there wasn't really anything special about the price at all.

Black Friday Shopping Tips For Grand Junction Before you head this weekend for Black Friday shopping, consider these tips that can save you money, alleviate stress, and help ensure that when Monday rolls around you have had a successful opening weekend of Christmas shopping - and haven't completely lost your mind.