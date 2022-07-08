New Entertainment Store Coming to Grand Junction Colorado’s Mall

Hastings Book and Music Store isn't coming back to Grand Junction, but this might be the next best thing.

How Long Has Hastings Been Gone?

It seems like ages ago, but it was actually six years ago that Hastings vacated the property on North Avenue when its parent company filed for bankruptcy and ultimately closed its 128 book/video/music stores. If you miss Hastings, you should be pretty excited about the latest edition at Mesa Mall.

New Store Set to Open At Mesa Mall

EntertainMART is set to open in the coming days at Grand Junction's Mesa Mall and will look to fill the hole that was left by Hastings' departure from Grand Junction - offering new and used CDs, books, games, movies, DVDs, albums, and cassettes. They'll even be selling record players.

Zane Mathews Zane Mathews loading...

The EntertainMART store is part of a national chain of stores in the midwest, most commonly found in Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri. They have 60 stores across 10 states. The Grand Junction store will be the second Colorado location, joining the one in Colorado Springs. The chain has actually opened some of its stores in former Hastings locations.

Get our free mobile app

Opening Day Is Coming Soon

Recently, I spoke with Myra, the general manager of the new EntertainMART in Grand Junction. She told me that the opening day at the Mesa Mall location will be July 15 and as you can see from the sign above, they are currently hiring staff to work at the store.

While streaming movies and music is a thing nowadays, plenty of people still like the old-fashioned way of digesting their entertainment. I wonder how many of us still have collections of albums, cassettes, and CDs stored away in the garage or a closet. We just can't let go of the past and now we have another resource to help us add to the collection.

Zane Mathews Zane Mathews loading...

Where To Find EntertainMART At Mesa Mall

Mesa Mall has seen many changes in recent years, and EntertainMart is the latest edition to the mall landscape. You'll find the new store across from Zales near Clock Court.

Here's a big Grand Junction welcome to Myra and the crew at Entertain MART. Here's wishing you many years of success and good times in Grand Junction.

Mall Stores and Restaurants Grand Junction Misses the Most According to you, these are the mall restaurants and stores that you miss the most.



These Were Our Favorite Stores at Grand Junction's Mesa Mall If you lived in Grand Junction, Colorado back in the 1980s, you spent your time hanging out at Mesa Mall. That's what we used to do - hang out at the mall. I asked on Facebook, "Which store/venue at Mesa Mall did you spend the most time at back in the 1980s?" Here's what you had to say: