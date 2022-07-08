Get Thrifty at Grand Junction’s Second-Hand Stores

Get Thrifty at Grand Junction’s Second-Hand Stores

The phrase, "one man's trash is another man's treasure" is certainly one that rings true for many. Something that has been sitting in one person's closet or attic collecting dust could mean so much more to someone else. This is just one of the reasons that thrift stores can be so great.

Since I was a child, I've always loved checking out what others have thrown out. I was turned on to what is now one of my favorite bands, Kyuss, after blindly buying one of their CDs from a thrift store years ago because I thought the cover art looked cool. As a teenager and still, to this day I've loved wearing flannel shirts to stay warm and every single one of them that I've ever owned has come from a thrift store.

Luckily, there are plenty of great thrift stores in the Grand Junction area in which customers are not only able to find great prices but may discover their next piece of treasure that another once thought of as trash.

Thrift Stores in Grand Junction Colorado

There are a wide variety of thrift stores in Grand Junction. We are lucky to have big box chain stores such as Goodwill and Arc Thrift Stores, as well as plenty of mom-and-pop stores as well.

In addition, many purchases from Grand Junction's thrift stores help out charitable causes. For example, proceeds from sales at Harmony Thrift Shop on 1st Street help out pets that need homes, and Heirlooms for Hospice, naturally, donates proceeds from sales to hospice care.

Now that I've piqued your interest, check out all of Grand Junction's thrift shops and locations so that you know what you're looking for:

Save some money by buying second-hand at any of Grand Junction’s many thrift stores.

