Silver Plume, Colorado Has a Crazy Abandoned Storefront

The town of Silver Plume, Colorado is partially abandoned and an early resident’s belongings still sit in a storefront.

When traveling up and down I-70 between Grand Junction and Denver, or any of the parts in between, you've probably seen the sign that says 'Silver Plume.'

I've been a resident of Colorado for all 35 years of my life and don't recall ever visiting the town of Silver Plume, and I'd think it's probably safe to say that a lot of other Coloradans are in the same boat as I am.

However, Silver Plume is an interesting Colorado town, to say the least.

It's mostly abandoned, as it has been estimated that only 130-ish people live there, and although it seems to have been a once booming Colorado town, it is definitely not anymore.

One thing that I found fascinating about Silver Plume is the store that once served as not only a place for people to buy antiques but as a home as well.

Check out the storefront and all of the items left behind in this building's storefront:

