Silver Plume, Colorado Has a Crazy Abandoned Storefront

Derelict Doug via YouTube

The town of Silver Plume, Colorado is partially abandoned and an early resident’s belongings still sit in a storefront.

When traveling up and down I-70 between Grand Junction and Denver, or any of the parts in between, you've probably seen the sign that says 'Silver Plume.'

I've been a resident of Colorado for all 35 years of my life and don't recall ever visiting the town of Silver Plume, and I'd think it's probably safe to say that a lot of other Coloradans are in the same boat as I am.

However, Silver Plume is an interesting Colorado town, to say the least.

It's mostly abandoned, as it has been estimated that only 130-ish people live there, and although it seems to have been a once booming Colorado town, it is definitely not anymore.

One thing that I found fascinating about Silver Plume is the store that once served as not only a place for people to buy antiques but as a home as well.

Check out the storefront and all of the items left behind in this building's storefront:

According to westernmininghistory.com, Turret, Colorado was a small mining town near Salida that was settled in 1897. In addition to the post office, the town featured a salon, a butcher shop, a hotel, several stores, and even a newspaper.

On the south side of his property is a small piece of national forest, and the front door is less than a mile from hundreds of acres of national forest land. It's one of the most beautiful areas in Colorado. When you need to make a trip to the big city, you're just 30 miles from downtown Salida.

This rustic home is less than 700 square feet, but the layout is very efficient with two bedrooms, one bath, a kitchen, a living room, and a dining room. For those cold winter nights, you can huddle around a wood-burning stove, which is more than adequate to keep the home warm and toasty.

