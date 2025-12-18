Long before viral dogs and Instagram-famous pets, Colorado had Shep. He a scruffy, loyal mutt who quite literally showed up to work and never clocked out.

The legend of Shep the Turnpike Dog begins in 1950, when he wandered onto a construction site along what would become the Boulder–Denver Turnpike.

No collar. No owner. No explanation. Just a dog who apparently decided, “Yep, this is my place now.”

And that was that.

A Full-Time Job With No Paycheck

When the turnpike officially opened in 1952, Shep didn’t move on.

Instead, he became part of the daily operation. Every single day, Shep showed up at the toll booths, greeting drivers like it was his full-time job.

Toll attendants adored him. Drivers adored him. And Shep took his role very seriously.

Drivers Took Care of “Their” Dog

According to History Colorado, drivers often paid more than the required toll just because Shep was there. That extra money went toward his food, toys, and treats. Basically, an early version of a tip jar for a very good boy.

Some motorists even pulled over to snap a photo, which tells you everything you need to know about how beloved he was.

His “official” title? Shep became known as the turnpike’s “honorary toll booth greeter,” which might be the most perfect job description ever written.

Saying Goodbye to a Colorado Original

Shep worked the turnpike until his death on August 3, 1964. Highway maintenance crews buried him along the road he’d spent his life guarding before his remains were eventually moved to the Broomfield Depot Museum.

Read More: The Colorado Legend Who Tightroped Across Canyons

His marker reads: “Shep, 1950–1964, Party Shepherd: Mostly Affection.” Still perfect.

Shep’s legacy lives on in a children’s book, Shep the Turnpike Dog, and in Broomfield’s “Shep’s Crossing,” a bridge named in his honor.

Colorado has no shortage of legends, but few were this loyal, this wholesome, or this committed to showing up every single day.

