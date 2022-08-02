See One Of The World’s Most Popular Trains In Colorado This September

One of the world's most famous train engines will be coming to Colorado this September - and you'll get the chance to see it up close and personal, thanks to the Colorado Railroad Museum.

Thomas&Friends/Facebook Thomas&Friends/Facebook loading...

Thomas The Tank Engine is set to pull onto Colorado Railroad Museum grounds in Golden, CO for the following three weekends: pr

September 10-11, 2022

September 17-18, 2022

September 25-25, 2022

Get our free mobile app

Enjoy A 'Day Out With Thomas' At The Colorado Railroad Museum

The Colorado Railroad Museum's edition of 'Day Out With Thomas' offers families the opportunity to see the #1 Engine up close and personal.

According to the museum, every purchased ticket includes an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine.

In addition, all ticket holders will also have access to a series of activities equipped for the whole family, including:

Train rides (approximately 20 minutes in length) led by a full-sized, talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive **This year’s train ride features an all-new interactive story where you’ll earn your official Travel Badge by helping Thomas**

Admission to select portions of the Colorado Railroad Museum with outdoor offerings and activities

Hands-free activities and entertainment featuring:

○ Live Theatrical Entertainment : Train Yard Challenge Gameshow, a Stilt-Walking Semaphore, circus performers, sing-alongs, storytelling, and more in spacious outdoor stage settings Hay Bale Maze, offering plenty of room for kids to explore and play Scavenger Hunt , encouraging family fun as you work together to find all of the answers and items—and collect a few special mementos to take home for more fun later. Outdoor Scale Model Trains operating all day long on the Denver Garden Railway Society’s permanent on-site, landscaped G-gauge railroad Push A Locomotive Around aboard a 120-year-old “armstrong” railroad turntable

○ Special appearance by Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway Photo Opportunities throughout the event, including with Thomas himself! Step-On Access to selected historic railroad cars and locomotives Antique Engine Display with farm tractors plus hit-and-miss engines



Colorado Railroad Museum/Facebook Colorado Railroad Museum/Facebook loading...

Other offerings:

Snap some photos and enjoy lawn games and bubble fun in the ' Dream BIG! Corner'

Dream Pass keepsake booklet for every child to track their journey at the event and collect a special prize at the exit

Food, snacks, drinks, and treats are available on-site for purchase

Gift shop on-site with exclusive Thomas & Friends products only available at 'Day Out With Thomas' events

Colorado Railroad Museum/Facebook Colorado Railroad Museum/Facebook loading...

How + When To Purchase Tickets For A Day Out With Thomas, At The Colorado Railroad Museum

Those interested in seeing the world's most popular train engine 'Day Out With Thomas' event at the Colorado Railroad Museum will be able to purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Ticket prices are $25 (plus service fees) for ages 1 and up. Advanced tickets are required, as walk-up sales will not be available, according to the Colorado Railroad Museum.

For more information about the 'Day Out With Thomas' event at the Colorado Railroad Museum, visit the museum's official website here.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.