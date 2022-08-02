At one time, the gold mining community of Victor, Colorado was home to nearly 18,000 people. Located near the Cripple Creek mining community, this part of Colorado was once known as the World's Greatest Gold Camp.

Victor, Colorado is located in Teller County. Pikes Peak can be seen in the distance when walking through the town. Scroll on to see what still remains in the 'City of Mines'.

Get our free mobile app

Where is the Cripple Creek Mining Community?

The Cripple Creek mining community is near the city of Colorado Springs. It's just under a five-hour drive from Grand Junction. The road into the Cripple Creek mining area takes you down Colorado 67.

How Many Gold Mines are in Victor, Colorado?

The Cripple Creek Mining Community was home to Stratton's Independence Mine and Mill, Portland Mine, the Gold Coin Mine, the El Paso Mine, the Teresa Mine, and many others. Some estimates have more than 500 mine sites in the Cripple Creek area. The Stratton and Portland mine was by far the most profitable. The Portland Mine was once known as the 'Queen of the District'. Heavyweight boxing champion William Harrison "Jack" Dempsey once worked in the Portland Mine

How Much Gold Was Found in the Cripple Creek Area?

By the end of the 1890s, the Cripple Creek Mining area became the most profitable district in Colorado. 21 million ounces of gold were found in Victor and Cripple Creek. Peak activity for these mines was right around the turn of the century in 1900.

Scroll on to see photos of the townsite and the Portland Mine located off Gold Belt Tour National Scenic and Historic Byway.

See the Remains of the Abandoned Portland Gold Mine in Victor, Colorado We're headed to Colorado's 'City of Mines' to see what remains of the world's greatest gold camp founded in 1891. The town of Victor is nearly a ghost town with many abandoned structures and mine sites. Those who stop by to take a look will find that people do still live in Victor, and there are still some businesses still open here today.

Photos: See Inside the Old Hundred Gold Mine in Silverton, Colorado See inside the Old Hundred Gold Mine just outside of Silverton, Colorado. Tours of the Old Hundred mine are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays during the summer months. Visitors can pan for gold while waiting to ride the train into the mountain to see inside the mine and take photos.