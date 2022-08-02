75-Year-Old State Fishing Record in Colorado Demolished By Huge Catch

There are some places where bigger isn't better, luckily Colorado isn't one of those places.

According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Tim Daniel of Granby, Colorado broke the longest-standing fish record in the state.

75-Year-Old Fishing Record in Colorado

On May 23, 2022, Tim Daniel set out to catch some fish at Monarch Lake, however, at the end of the day, he ended up doing a lot more than just that.

“When I headed out to fish that day with my friend Karen and four-legged friend Moose, I had no intention of breaking a record,” said Mr. Daniel.

I wasn’t sure what I had hooked, but I knew it was big. I’ve fished waters in Northwest Colorado for many years, and I have landed some big fish. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of CPW aquatic biologists, Northwest Colorado has some of the best fisheries in the state.

If you're looking to Daniel for fishing tips and tricks you may be disappointed. Daniel was asked about where and what he used to catch the fish to which he replied, "in the water and with a hook."

Colorado Brook Trout Weighs in Nicely

Daniel caught a Brook Trout that weighed 7.84 pounds, measured 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches. The Brook Trout was inspected by Aquatic Biologist Jon Ewert that same day and confirmed to be a record breaker.

The previous Brook Trout record was 7.63 pounds and was set in 1947 from Upper Cataract Lake in Summit County.

“We always suspected that Monarch Lake had the potential to produce a state record Brook Trout,” said CPW Aquatic Biologist Jon Ewert.

This is a real testament to the quality of our angling opportunities in Grand County. It couldn't have happened to a more deserving angler than Tim. He's just one of those guys that is always out there on the water and as a result, has an intimate knowledge of the subtle details necessary to be so successful.

Brook Trout typically grow to be between 11-23 inches in length.

