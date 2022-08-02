Colorado Movie Theater to See New Life Thanks to Non-Profit

A beloved movie theater in Western Colorado was nearly a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020 and was forced to close its doors. However, some former employees of the theater have been busy doing whatever it takes to reopen the popular theater, including starting up a non-profit organization, and it would appear that their efforts have effectively paid off.

Crested Butte's Movie Theater Closes

The movie theater, located in the mountain town of Crested Butte, Colorado, is known as The Majestic which, coincidentally, is also the name of the theater in the Jim Carrey movie of the same name with a similar story.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic forced The Majestic to close its doors, and it appeared that it was permanent. However, a group of former employees of the theater had other plans.

A Non-Profit Organization to Save Crested Butte's Majestic Theater

After The Majestic, unfortunately, closed down, three former employees of the theater banded together to form a non-profit organization aimed at saving it. The organization appropriately named Save the Majestic, formed by Carrie Wallace, Conrad Kaul, and Whitney Favor, achieved non-profit status in December of 2021 and began raising funds.

Luckily, the organization was able to reach $170,000 of its $300,000 goal, which was enough for them to move forward with their plan.

Saving Crested Butte's Majestic Theater

It was reported on Monday, August 1st, 2022, that Save the Majestic was ready to move forward and sign the lease of the building that once belonged to The Majestic, and from here forward, plans to keep raising money to fund the upkeep of the building and bring it back to its former life as Gunnison Valley's favorite movie house.

