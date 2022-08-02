Homeless Puppies Are Available In Grand Junction Right Now

If you have been wanting to add a puppy to your household, now would be the perfect time to do that.

Puppies are so adorable - and when it comes to adopting them they are wildly popular. That would explain, in part, why it costs a little more to adopt a puppy than a full-grown d0g. It also makes it more enticing for people to adopt older dogs that may have more difficulty finding that forever home.

Puppies Are Available Now

Recently, Roice-Hurst took in several mama dogs and their babies. These puppies are finally old enough to be adopted. Many of these have been residing in foster homes and are ready to find a permanent home.

The puppy in the photo is Worm - from the bug-themed litter. I think that means the other puppy names are related to bugs. They might need to be renamed.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Sunny Is A Loving Dog

If you would like to adopt a slightly older dog, check out Sunny. She's a four-year-old who knows how to sit, come, and use a doggy door. She is crate trained and housetrained. She loves treats. Sunny may need a few days to feel comfortable around some dogs, but in time should coexist nicely with other canine companions. Personally, I think Sunny looks absolutely adorable.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Mama Cat Ready to Settle Down

Lemur just finished raising her litter of 4 kittens and is done with motherhood. She's three years old and ready to become the spoiled house cat she's always wanted to be. Lemur is friendly and curious and has lived around cats, dogs, and teenagers.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society

If you're interested in one of the featured pets this week - or one of those adorable pets contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337. Your life is about to get better.