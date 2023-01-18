Explorers Claim this Secret Ghost Town is the Largest in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

A quick Google search will likely name the tourist destination of Ashcroft, Colorado as the largest ghost town in the state. However, there is another eerily abandoned town in Colorado that some claim is actually the biggest.

And, unlike Ashcroft, you definitely are not allowed to visit this town. Keep scrolling to take a virtual tour of what some claim is the largest ghost town in Colorado.

Is this Colorado's Largest Ghost Town?

The group of people from the Unknown Colorado YouTube channel visited a ghost town recently but declined to acknowledge the name of the town, or where it's located.

However, after watching the video they posted of their exploration, one can assume that the town is either Belden or Gilman, Colorado, both of which are extinct towns near Minturn.

Either way, both of those abandoned ghost towns are completely off-limits to the public for numerous reasons. Not only is it dangerous to visit these places because of the poor shape of the structures on the property, but they were also abandoned because of dangerous chemicals from nearby mines.

Regardless of where this ghost town is, there's no denying that it is absolutely one of the largest, if not the largest, of its kind in Colorado. In fact, the crew at Unknown Colorado claims that over 100 buildings are still standing in the extinct community.

Again, please do not attempt to visit this place yourself, but feel free to take a virtual tour below:

A group of explorers recently visited what they call a ‘secret’ ghost town and claim that it’s the largest of its kind in the state of Colorado.

